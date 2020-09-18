Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 431 new confirmed coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Friday. The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.8%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 124,570 while the total number of deaths is 9,059.
There were 22,217 new tests reported Friday. A total of 2,046,523 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 338 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 39 from Thursday. There are 62 patients currently in intensive care.