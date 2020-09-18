Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A passenger fell out of a pickup truck as it sped away from a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Wilmington overnight.
A State Trooper stopped a 2010 Toyota Tacoma with three people inside on the southbound side of the highway around 12:20 a.m. Friday.
After initially stopping, Massachusetts State Police said the driver “suddenly sped away” and when it did a passenger in the back seat fell out. The passenger, who has not been identified, has what police describe as “non-life threatening injuries.”
The pickup truck got off the highway at exit 40 onto Route 62. Police did not go after it, but they are still looking for the driver and the other passenger.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.