STONEHAM (CBS) – A wild chase involving a stolen pickup truck led police to a local zoo before it ended in a crash early Thursday morning.
Massachusetts State Police said a homeless man stole a Feeney Brothers Utility Services truck in Boston and Boston Police lost it when the driver got on Interstate 93 going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.
The company then used GPS to track the truck to the Stone Zoo in Stoneham and troopers found it there around 1:30 a.m.
They say the driver took off again, but crashed on the ramp from the Fellsway to 93 south and he was taken into custody.
Police said the man, later identified as 38-year-old Joseph Maloof, was not hurt. He was held overnight and will be arraigned Thursday.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.