METHUEN (CBS) — The MSPCA says it is overwhelmed with birds after back-to-back surrenders and is now putting out an urgent call for adoptions.
Last week almost 50 lovebirds, conures and parakeets were rescued from a Norfolk County home. Back in August, 87 chickens were removed from “deplorable” conditions at a Webster farm where they did not have access to fresh food and water.
The MSPCA said the coronavirus pandemic could play to its advantage – the rescued chickens are all hens and lay eggs at a time when people are looking for different food sources.
Developing: Chickens, lovebirds, conures, parakeets and more birds avail for adoption **right now** at our @nevinsfarm and #JamaicaPlain locations! https://t.co/2n10ZoF5tk #AdoptDontShop 1/#thread pic.twitter.com/mafceICkp6
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) September 17, 2020
Some of the chickens were in rough shape and the MSPCA says it is working to get them healthy.
Anyone interested in adopting birds can visit mspca.org/adoption