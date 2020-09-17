CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – As part of National Recovery Month, First Lady Melania Trump visited Concord Hospital in New Hampshire on Thursday to highlight one of the facility’s treatment programs for infants.
Trump visited Concord Hospital to spotlight their treatment program for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), which occurs when there are complications with a newborn who was exposed to opioids while in the womb.
In honor of #RecoveryMonth, I will visit New Hampshire today with @ONDCP Director Carroll to highlight a local hospital's treatment program for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS). #BeBest
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 17, 2020
Trump’s visit was also part of her “Be Best” initiative which, according to the White House, concentrates on “three main pillars: well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.”
Trump and the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll are also holding a roundtable discussion on Thursday about the treatment program at the hospital.