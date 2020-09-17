Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store in Brockton Thursday afternoon. Police said someone in a black SUV fired shots at a sedan in the Shaw’s parking lot on Crescent Street.
Video from SkyEye shows several bullet holes in the windshield of a sedan. According to Brockton Police, the city’s ShotSpotter system detected 19 rounds fired in the area.
Police said the dark SUV sped off eastbound towards Whitman. Officers in surrounding towns have been told to be on the lookout.
One victim was found near the scene of the shooting but refused to go to the hospital.
Police said the two people who were arrested had drugs, and may face additional charges related to the shooting.