FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, died Monday. She was 98 years old.
Belichick’s father, Steve, died in 2005 at 85.
Jeannette and Steve met in the 1940s while they both worked at Hiram College in Ohio. Jeannette taught Spanish and French while Steve was head football, basketball and track coach.
To honor his parents, Belichick made a “sizable, but undisclosed” donation to the school in 2015.
The donation’s impact was slated to include the naming of the Jeannette Munn Belichick ’42 Reading Room, and the creation of the Jeannette Munn Belichick ’42 Endowed Fund. The fund would support the Hiram College Library in purchases books and other resources related to foreign languages, the school said when it announced the donation.
“Though their impacts upon the Hiram campus were in very different areas, both Steve and Jeannette left a lasting impression on Hiram and its students,” Hiram College said in 2015.
