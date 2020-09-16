CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum, nba, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in his career, Jayson Tatum has received some All-NBA recognition. Boston’s star forward was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday.

Tatum, just 22 and in his third NBA season, averaged a career-high 23.4 points, seven rebounds, three assists and 1.4 steals during the regular season. He shot 45 percent from the floor and 40-percent from three-point range over 66 games, earning his first All-Star nod in January.

Tatum finished the 2019-20 season as the first Celtics player to produce averages of 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in a single season since Paul Pierce in 2002-03. He joins Ed Macauley (First Team honors in 1950-51) as the only two players in franchise history to receive All-League honors before turning 23 years-old.

Tatum received 57 third-team votes, 32 votes for the second team and no votes for the first team.

The Celtics rising superstar joins Houston’s Russell Westbrook, Miami’s  Jimmy Butler, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons on the third team.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply