BOSTON (CBS) — For the best pizza in the United States, look no further than New Haven, Connecticut. According to a new ranking from The Daily Meal, Frank Pepe’s was voted No. 1 in the country.
The “household name for pizza buffs everywhere” is famous for its White Clam Pizza. Frank Pepe’s also has locations in Chestnut Hill, Watertown and Burlington.
Santarpio’s in East Boston came in at No 7. Their top-selling slice is pepperoni, according to The Daily Meal.
Our highly anticipated annual list of the 101 best pizzas in America is here. From slice shops to whole-pie restaurants, these precious pizzerias and their melty, saucy, crusty creations leave nothing to be desired. Here’s a look at a few highlights.🍕https://t.co/jcdOTo1vxt
— The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) September 10, 2020
Further down the list at No. 25 is Galleria Umberto in the North End, known for its Sicilian-style square cheese slices.
The Daily Meal said its ranking focused on local favorites and smaller pizza restaurants and took into account reviews as well as suggestions from readers. Take a look at the full ranking here.
No Lynwood Cafe or Cape Cod? I have been to Johns in NY a couple of times, yes, very good but there is no way it should be #3 on the list.
Essentially everyone I know who moved away from Boston (to places other than NY) complain about there being no good pizza anywhere
A fun read but not based in any kind of reality.