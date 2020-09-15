BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a new report out on “states that vaccinate the most” in 2020, and Massachusetts lands atop the list. According to WalletHub, Massachusetts is ranked first overall and No. 1 for children and teen immunization rates.

The ranking comes as Massachusetts is requiring all students to be vaccinated against the flu before the end of the year, the first state in the country to do so. Public health officials say it’s critical to keep hospitalizations low this fall and winter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a breakdown of vaccination statistics, WalletHub found that Massachusetts has the highest flu vaccination rate for children, and was near the top when it comes to HPV vaccinations for teenagers, flu vaccines for adults and meningitis vaccines for teens.

A #COVID19 #vaccine is necessary to help America get back on its feet. See the states that #vaccinate the most here: https://t.co/s1tt8Je7yi pic.twitter.com/l2X4YBQaB7 — WalletHub (@wallethub) September 14, 2020

Other New England states also ranked highly for vaccination rates, with Vermont and New Hampshire right behind Massachusetts. Rhode Island ranked fifth and Maine is 11th, followed by Connecticut at No. 13. The states with the worst vaccination rates are Mississippi, Georgia and New Jersey, according to the ranking.

See the full ranking here.

A recent CBS News poll found skepticism about a potential coronavirus vaccine growing. Only 21% of voters said they’d get one as soon as it became available, while most would consider it but wait to see what happens first.

President Trump said earlier this month that a coronavirus vaccine could be ready in October, just weeks before Election Day. Gov. Charlie Baker said ongoing vaccine trials have to be “done right” and “shouldn’t be based on a date.”