BOSTON (CBS) — The reunion Jayson Tatum has been waiting months for finally came on Tuesday. The Celtics star was finally reunited with his 2-year-old son, Deuce, in Orlando.

The reunion came Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours before Tatum and the Boston Celtics opened their Eastern Conference Finals clash with the Miami Heat. It has been over two months since the two last saw each other in person, with Tatum departing for the NBA bubble in Florida back in July.

The Celtics shared the moment on Twitter, and it was just as special as you could imagine. Tatum immediately picked his son up and asked for a hug, and Deuce obliged.

Bubble reunions are the best ✌🏾☘️ cc @jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/2q2cr4KNTS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 15, 2020

Deuce arrived in Orlando a few days ago, but had to wait to see his dad as he quarantined. The young — or rather, younger — Tatum is expected to be a fixture at Celtics games going forward. He has become a celebrity in the TD Garden, and had been watching his father and the Celtics from afar during the team’s playoff run in Orlando.

On Monday, Tatum said having his son cheering him on in person will be a big boost.

“It’ll make all the difference. It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him or my mom. Just to have some familiar faces in the crowd, it’ll be helpful,” said Tatum.

The rest of the Celtics are happy to have one of their youngest fans at their side once again as well.

“I walked down the hallway with Deuce today, which was the highlight of my 70 days here,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters ahead of Game 1.