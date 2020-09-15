Comments
DUDLEY (CBS) — Police have cited a flatbed driver for “obvious safety hazards to the public.” Dudley officers on Monday evening stopped a rollback tow truck for an unsecured load, and the photos they shared show why.
“The unsecured load included a large amount of cut wood, gasoline containers, various tools including an axe and other miscellaneous items,” police posted on Facebook.
Officers waited at the scene until all the unsecured materials could be removed from the truck.
The operator has been cited for inadequately covering or carrying a load, not having a registration and improper display of a license plate.