Celtics Blew It In Game 1Make no mistake, the Celtics blew it in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The team's issues with closing out opponents reared its ugly head once again, and now Boston is in an early series hole to a dangerous Miami Heat team.

Tanner Houck Wins MLB Debut, Goes 5 Scoreless Innings As Red Sox Blank MarlinsTanner Houck gave up just two singles over five innings to win his major league debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox past the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night.

Celtics Let Game 1 Slip Away, Heat Take 1-0 Series Lead With 117-114 WinIf Game 1 is any indication of how the Eastern Conference Finals are going to go, it's going to be a heck of a series between the Celtics and the Heat. Unfortunately, Game 1 didn't go the way the Celtics would have liked.

WATCH: Jayson Tatum Reunited With 2-Year-Old Son In NBA BubbleThe reunion Jayson Tatum has been waiting months for finally came on Tuesday. The Celtics star was finally reunited with his 2-year-old son, Deuce, in Orlando.

J.C. Jackson Awarded Game Ball After Patriots' Week 1 Win Over DolphinsJ.C. Jackson sealed New England's Week 1 win over the Dolphins with a late interception in the end-zone, and the young corner received the game ball from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for his efforts.