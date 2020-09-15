Comments
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A student who attended Attleboro High School on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus. The student did not attend school Tuesday.
Thirty classmates who were in close contact with the student are now in quarantine.
School administrators said there was not a breakdown in safety protocols.
“The reporting systems we count on to notify us of positive cases did not identify this one until today; therefore, there was no way that we could have prevented this from occurring,” school administrators said in an email to the community.
Nurses reviewed seating charts in classes, cafeterias and the student’s bus to identify students who were close contacts.
