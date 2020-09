Will We Get Another Chapter Of The Danny Ainge-Pat Riley Feud During Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals?From jabs about one's constant whining to the other's suits, the Danny Ainge-Pat Riley feud has been one of the NBA's best over the last 40 years.

Bruce Arians Takes Back Blame Of Tom Brady For First InterceptionOn Sunday evening, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians publicly criticized the GOAT. On Monday, the coach tried to put some toothpaste back in the tube.

Thank Goodness For Cam Newton And Other Leftover Patriots ThoughtsCam Newton to New England is a godsend. That, plus many more leftover thoughts from the Patriots' 21-11 victory.

Cam Newton Using Offseason 'Disrespect' As MotivationCam Newton didn't land with the Patriots until late June, as team after team passed up on the opportunity to sign the free agent quarterback. On Sunday afternoon, he showed how big of a mistake that was as he ran wild during his New England debut.

Gordon Hayward Participates In Light Practice Drills, Should Be Back In Celtics Lineup SoonGordon Hayward was back on the practice floor for the Celtics on Sunday, and it seems like he'll be back in the team's lineup sometime in the near future.