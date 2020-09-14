WRENTHAM (CBS) — Thousands of Massachusetts students settled into their first day of classes on Monday. Kids, teachers, and administrators seemed to be excited about a return to school.
The majority of school districts adopted some form of a hybrid learning model. In Wrentham, the kids who went into the school were there for half the day then went home for remote learning.
“We’ve had all our routines in place, we’ve been planning all summer. It was wonderful to actually have the kids back in school. So far so good. The energy is high, the mood is positive. We’re moving along,” said Wrentham Superintendent Dr. Allan Cameron.
The town used videos to give students and parents directions on protocols, including mask breaks and school bus rules.
Wrentham parent Robin Clark said, “I feel safe. He’ll be going part-time. It feels good to be back and at least somewhat normal.”
And for at least for one first-grader in Foxboro, the return to school was “amazing!”
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Foxboro parent Liv Perry. “She’s been so excited about it, that’s been the icing on the cake, that no matter what happened she wanted to be here, she was excited about it, she was excited to see her new friends.”