BOSTON (CBS) – There will be a special flyover Monday morning capping off the week-long virtual Boston Marathon.
Starting at 10 a.m. two Black Hawk helicopters will follow the marathon route from the starting line in Hopkinton all the way to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.
Monday was supposed to be the rescheduled date for the 2020 Boston Marathon before it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The flyover will honor that date and the frontline workers who have served tirelessly through the crisis.
You can join all the runners for this year’s Mile 27 Post-Race Party at Fenway Park for the virtual celebration at 8 p.m. on CBSN Boston.