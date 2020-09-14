Bill Belichick Explains Fritz Pollard Patch On Hat During Patriots' Season OpenerMany fans watching on TV on Sunday likely noticed that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was sporting a custom lid. On his visor, right next to the Patriots logo, was a patch with the name Fritz Pollard printed on it.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Season-Opening Win Over DolphinsFor the Patriots, there were some highs, and there were some lows. Here are the Four Ups and Four Downs from the season-opening victory over Miami.

Tom Brady's Buccaneers Debut Goes Downhill After Early TouchdownOn a day when Brady's replacement in Foxboro ran wild, the 43-year-old showed that he can still get things done on the ground when needed.

Dolphins Try To Snatch Cam Newton's Chains After Patriots' VictoryIf you can't win on the field, you might as well try to rip the jewelry off the opposing quarterback's neck.

Vázquez, Arroyo Homer, Red Sox Beat Rays 6-3Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered to help the Boston Red Sox get a split of a four-game series with the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays with a 6-3 victory on Sunday.