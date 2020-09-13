FOXBORO (CBS) — Cam Newton’s first drive as the quarterback of the New England Patriots ended with a punt. His second ended with a celebration.
Newton scored a touchdown in the opening minutes of the second quarter on a designed run to the right side from the 4-yard line. The 6-foot-5 quarterback scored with ease before picking out a preferred spot in the end zone to unleash a terrific spike.
After the football finally came down, Newton faced the back of the end zone and put his arms together to form an X, seemingly a show of tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. The actor popularized the “Wakanda Salute” with his performance in the 2018 film “Black Panther,” and since his passing in late August, tributes have popped up around the globe.
👀 @CameronNewton's first TD in New England! #MIAvsNE | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/W6ED1gyUFs
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 13, 2020
Newton’s touchdown put the Patriots up 7-0 at the time, and it was his first rushing touchdown since October of 2018. A celebration of some kind was in order for Newton, as that touchdown was a long time coming.