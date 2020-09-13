BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you all the news, notes and fun facts that you need to know heading into Week 1’s Patriots-Dolphins showdown at Gillette Stadium!

– This is the fourth straight season that the Pats will open the NFL year at home.

– With a win on Sunday, the Patriots will become the first AFL franchise to reach 550 wins.

– This will be the 110th time that the Pats and the Dolphins will meet, including three playoff meetings. The Dolphins lead the overall series, 56-53.

– Since Bill Belichick became head coach of the Patriots in 2000, the team is 25-15 against Miami.

– Since 2000, New England is 93-31 against AFC East opponents.

– This is the ninth time in franchise history that New England will open up against the Dolphins and the first time since 2014. The Pats and Dolphins have split the previous eight season openers.

– This is the 26th time that the Pats will open the season against an AFC East opponent. They are 15-10 in those openers.

– The Patriots have 34 kickoff weekend wins, which is the third most among AFC teams (Pittsburgh 43, Denver 39).

– Bill Belichick is 17-8 on kickoff weekend.

– Over the last 10 seasons, the Pat are 141-42, including the postseason.

– Since 2010, the Pats are 26-9 in September.

– Bill Belichick has 304 career wins as a head coach.

– Julian Edelman enters the season with 599 career receptions, and will look to join Wes Welker (672 receptions) as the only Patriot with 600 receptions.

– James White needs three receiving touchdowns this season to become the Patriots career leader in receiving TDs by a running back.

– The Pats enter the season with 37 postseason victories, which is the most in NFL history.

– The Pats have qualified for the playoffs for 11 straight seasons

– New England has won 11 games in a season 21 times, including its current streak of 10 consecutive seasons.

– Cam Newton has 58 rushing touchdowns, which is the most by a quarterback in NFL history.

– Newton will be the sixth Heisman trophy winner to suit up for the Patriots.

– Matthew Slater is the longest tenured player on the Patriots, heading into his 13th season with the team.

– Devin McCourty has started every game that he has played in. He has been voted a team captain 10 times over his career.

