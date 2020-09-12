FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – The state of Massachusetts sent community outreach teams to Framingham this weekend to educate people on preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
The city of Framingham is on a short list of communities considered at high risk for COVID-19 in Massachusetts. According to the city of Framingham’s website, there have been 2,090 coronavirus cases and 130 deaths in the town as of Friday. There were also 27 new coronavirus cases in Framingham between Wednesday and Friday.
Members of the community outreach teams handed out free hand sanitizers, flyers and reading materials about the coronavirus.
“I feel like they’re making a pretty good effort with things around here,” said one attendee told WBZ, “We’ve been here a few times, and people seem to be keeping their space from everyone and wearing their masks. It’s been pretty nice.”
The community outreach teams visited several stops in Framingham, including Cushing Memorial Park and several different supermarkets.
The hope is increased education will help bring down the infection rate in the city.
“It should be a community effort, because it affects everyone.” said another onlooker, “We all got to work together to get rid of it as best we can. So I think them doing that is definitely a good idea, especially handing out Purell and stuff.”
The outreach effort will continue over the next several weekends.