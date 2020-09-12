Patriots Add Kicker Nick Folk To 53-Man Roster, Place Gunner Olszewski On IRLess than 24 hours before kickoff against Miami, New England has promoted kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad, while wide receiver Gunner Olszewski has been placed on the injured reserve.

Wildfires Causing Air Quality Issues In Seattle One Week Before Patriots-Seahawks GameCoronavirus isn’t the only challenge the NFL faces as it enters Week 1 of the 2020 season.

2020 Patriots Questions: Who Will Win The AFC East?The Patriots have had a stranglehold on the AFC East for the last two decades. Will that continue in 2020?

What To Watch For When The Patriots, Cam Newton Host The Dolphins In Week 1Here comes one of the most unpredictable seasons for the Patriots in a long, long time.

Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals Will Tip Off Tuesday NightThe Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference Finals, where they'll face the Miami Heat. At the moment, we know when three of those games will be played.