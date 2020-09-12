BOSTON (CBS) — We have finally reached Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, which is the beginning of a new era for the New England Patriots. In addition to all the unknown that will go with teams playing football during a pandemic, the Patriots are going through quite the change in personnel with Cam Newton taking over for the departed Tom Brady.

No one really knows what to expect in 2020, from both a Patriots standpoint and a league standpoint, but we’re going to take a crack at it anyways. The WBZ-TV and CBS Boston Sports team will be answering a handful of questions regarding the Patriots as we count down to kickoff Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

The Patriots have had a stranglehold on the AFC East for the last two decades. Will that continue in 2020?

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots will win the AFC East.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Patriots. Been a long time since they weren’t the favorite to win the division, and the Bills have that honor this season. However, I won’t bet against Bill Belichick.

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

I am not sold on Buffalo especially now that everyone is jumping on their bandwagon. Pats gave a grind it out 10-6 season and they finish first in the division.

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

I was 100 percent on the Bill’s train before the Patriots signed Cam Newton. But given how healthy he looks, I think Cam sways things back in New England’s favor. It won’t be easy, but I think something like an 11-5 record for New England will be enough to win the crown for the 3,000th straight season. Sorry, Buffalo.

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

I can’t see a Bill Belichick team losing more games than they win, even in this year of the great unknown. At worst, they should go 9-7, which won’t be enough to win the division. But they could win it at 11-5 or 10-6 if they beat their AFC East counterparts.

But it’s not going to be easy, so I’ll be a sucker and go with all the national know-it-alls who are picking the Bills. Everyone can yell at me at the end of the season when the Pats get another hat and t-shirt.

