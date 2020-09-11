DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham is setting up a new mobile testing site after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases forced the state to list the town as a “high-risk” community.
Health officials said they traced the rise in cases to a party involving high schoolers. A total of 26 positive cases stemmed from that party, creating two coronavirus clusters.
“It’s human nature. Things are going along so well. Schools are going to be starting soon, some of the college kids are going off to school, things are better,” Dedham Board of Health Chairwoman Leanne Jasset said at a news conference Friday. “I just think people, unfortunately, felt comfortable, and that’s why we’re stressing, please get tested.”
The testing site will be at the Endicott Estate at 656 East Street. It will be open for three days:
- Sunday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. – noon
- Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 2 – 6 p.m.
Tests are free for all Dedham residents and they do not have to show symptoms to be tested.