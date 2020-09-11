Dolphins-Patriots Preview: Tom Brady's Departure Ushers In A New Era In New EnglandThe Miami Dolphins open up their season on the road against the New England Patriots as the balance of power in the AFC East shifts.

Patriots Week 1 Injury Report: Gunner Olszewski Out Vs. Dolphins, 4 Others Listed As QuestionableGunner Olszewski will have to wait to make his 2020 debut. On Friday, the Patriots ruled the wide receiver out for Week 1's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Celtics Players Receive Some Love, Encouragement From Family Members Ahead Of Game 7he Celtics are focused -- and a little bit angry -- as they prepare for Friday night's Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors. But they had a reason to smile Friday afternoon, thanks to their families back home.

Julian Edelman 'Happily Miserable,' Despite Cam Newton's Pleas To Lighten UpJulian Edelman likes to have his fun, but when it comes to football, the Patriots wide receiver is one fierce competitor.

Bellator MMA Set To Air On CBS Sports Network Beginning October 1 With Bellator 247CBS Sports Network will be the new home for live Bellator events beginning in October with Bellator 247.