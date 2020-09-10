BOSTON (CBS) — If Tom Brady leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, it would be a bit of a nightmare for the Patriots and the millions of football fans in New England. And they would not be alone.
A story on ESPN explained that while the Kansas City Chiefs remain the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LV, it is the team in Tampa that is getting the most action from bettors. As such, with the Bucs getting roughly 10-to-1 odds, sportsbooks will be in a precarious position if Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Co. lead Tampa to glory this season.
“FanDuel said its worst-case scenario, as of now, would be Tampa Bay winning the Super Bowl,” ESPN’s David Purdum wrote. “The sportsbook is facing a seven-figure liability on the Buccaneers to start the season. Entering the week at DraftKings, the Buccaneers had attracted twice as much money from bettors as had been bet on the Chiefs and three times as much money as any other team.”
The stress for the Super Bowl will hang over the sportsbooks’ head all season, and the week-to-week bets pouring in for Brady’s new team figure to present some problems, too.
In any event, no matter what an individual’s stake in the fate of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be, there will be millions upon millions of eyeballs fixated on every Bucs game this season.