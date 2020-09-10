EVERETT (CBS) – Everett is closing parks and playgrounds in the city to slow the spread of coronavirus after cases started to rise there again.
Mayor Carlo DeMaria said he held off on this decision as long as he could, but after Everett Hospital reported ten people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and three of them are in intensive care, he had no choice.
“This declaration is the first of many that the City will be taking to stop the spread once again. Taking a few steps backwards for the better of our community will truly benefit everyone in the future,” the mayor said in a statement.
“The decision to reopen the parks will be based off data provided to the City of Everett on the number of COVID cases daily. We will continue to reassess the closure as we continue to monitor the numbers.”
Organized sports can use fields as long as they provide a COVID-19 safety plan and walking areas will remain open.
Everett has consistently been among the state’s high-risk category cities with a positivity rate of more than five-percent.
The 7-day average of people testing positive for coronavirus in Massachusetts is now at its lowest level to date 0.8 percent.