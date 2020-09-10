DEDHAM (CBS) – Schools in the town of Dedham were hoping to phase in hybrid learning in the next couple of weeks, but the district will remain all remote for now following a vote by the Dedham School committee Wednesday night. “We have an element of cavalier people not paying attention,” Leanne Jassett of the Dedham Board of Health told the committee.
She didn’t mince words as a spike in covid cases has suddenly put the town in the red zone. The blame is on recent parties, some involving high school students, that have created positive clusters.
At least 16 high school students have tested positive for covid-19 and the sudden spike in the town will make testing resources available. The state will set up a mobile testing site in the coming days to help the town get a handle on the numbers, along with contact tracing.
In the town of Lynnfield, community spread instead of isolated incidents is being blamed for a sudden increase in cases. Officials say there is no evidence to suggest any one particular event caused an uptick, but they are also investigating if large parties are to blame. It means the school district, which had planned to begin hybrid learning next week, will also go all remote at least until the end of the month.
In just the last 11 days there have been 17 new positive cases. “You see it on social media that people are more comfortable with things and are ruining it for kids that want to get back to school and want to get back to the classroom,” said parent Valerie Marini.