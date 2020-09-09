(MARE) – Trey’von is a playful young boy of Hispanic descent. He can be shy when meeting new people, but once he is comfortable, he is affectionate and easily engaged. Trey’von enjoys playing games, watching movies, playing outside, and coloring. Trey’von does extremely well in a structured environment with clear and consistent boundaries, both at home and in school.

Trey’von is legally freed for adoption and can be placed in any type of family, with or without other children. Trey’von has bi-monthly visits with his birth mother until an adoption is finalized, then the visits will decrease to two visits per year. Trey’von will also need to maintain three visits per year with his sibling.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.