WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Sixteen students at Windham High School in New Hampshire have tested positive for coronavirus.
The school district said that most of the positive tests came from student-athletes. Yesterday, the school suspended all sports activities indefinitely.
The school district is now working to track down all the students who may have come into contact with those cases.
Windham High School students were supposed to return to the classroom in a hybrid learning model starting Wednesday, September 9. However, Langlois announced late Tuesday that due to more positive tests, high school students will be moved to remote learning for the remainder of the week. The school still plans to start hybrid learning next week.
Superintendent Richard Langlois said that all school buildings are being cleaned and disinfected daily.
“We understand the concern that all parents and community members have and we appreciate your continued patience as we monitor this ongoing situation with DHHS. We are committed to the well-being of our students, staff, and community members,” Langlois said in a letter to parents.