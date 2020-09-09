Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 182 new confirmed coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in the state Wednesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 121,396 while the total number of deaths is 8,937.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.8%.
There were 11,350 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 1,888,323 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 338 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 10 from Tuesday. There are 49 patients currently in intensive care.