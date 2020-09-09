Julian Edelman Limited At Patriots Practice Ahead Of Week 1 Game Vs. DolphinsSomehow, some way, the New England Patriots will be playing a real, live NFL game this Sunday. With that official start of the season comes another tradition: Patriots injury reports.

Fans Not Allowed To Tailgate At Gillette Stadium For Patriots Games In SeptemberThe New England Patriots are not allowed to welcome fans to their two home games during the month of September. That restriction applies to the parking lots outside the stadium as well.

2020 Patriots Questions: Who Will Break Out On Defense?In this installment of 2020 Patriots questions, the WBZ/CBS Sports team picks a player who will break out on the defensive side of the ball.

Aqib Talib Retires Despite 'Big Homie' Bill Belichick Offering Role With PatriotsAqib Talib announced his retirement from football on Wednesday, and he explained why Belichick's offer to return to New England this year led to him deciding to hang up his helmet for good.

NBA Pushes Back NBA Draft, Start Of 2020-21 SeasonThe start of the 2020-21 NBA season and other important dates are now being pushed back.