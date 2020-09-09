BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Arizona had their hottest meteorological summers on record, according to a new climate report. NOAA said that the contiguous United States experienced its fourth-hottest summer between June and August, and third-warmest month of August.
The average temperature in Massachusetts over those three months was 71.4 degrees. WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher noted that Providence saw its hottest summer on record, Hartford tied its record and Worcester saw its second-hottest.
In other news, summer report just out from @NOAANCEIclimate
It was the hottest on record for Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Arizona. 4th hottest nationally. #wbz pic.twitter.com/tRBygreDyc
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) September 9, 2020
“Record heat impacted many locations across the western U.S., Southeast and Northeast,” the report stated.
Another 11 states had a top-5 hottest summer, according to NOAA, and no state reported a below-average summer when it came to temperature.