Climate Change

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Arizona had their hottest meteorological summers on record, according to a new climate report. NOAA said that the contiguous United States experienced its fourth-hottest summer between June and August, and third-warmest month of August.

The average temperature in Massachusetts over those three months was 71.4 degrees. WBZ-TV chief meteorologist Eric Fisher noted that Providence saw its hottest summer on record, Hartford tied its record and Worcester saw its second-hottest.

“Record heat impacted many locations across the western U.S., Southeast and Northeast,” the report stated.

Another 11 states had a top-5 hottest summer, according to NOAA, and no state reported a below-average summer when it came to temperature.

 

