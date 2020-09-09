BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight season, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team.
Smart was the only guard named to the First Team, which was announced Tuesday night. He is joined by Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Los Angeles’ Anthony Davis and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons.
Smart earned the final spot on the All-Defensive First Team, receiving 57 first-team votes and 38 votes for the second team. He is the first Celtics player since Kevin Garnett to be named to the All-Defensive First Team in back-to-back years. KG earned the honors for the 2007-08 and 2008-09 seasons.
The 26-year-old Smart swiped 101 steals this season, marking the third straight season that he’s had at least 100 thefts. He was one of four NBA guards to average at least 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.
Smart’s teammates Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum also received some votes. Brown earned three second-team votes as a guard and one as a forward. Tatum received 20 second-team votes.