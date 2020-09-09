Comments
NEWPORT, N.H. (CBS) – Newport, New Hampshire, police are searching for a man and his grandson who went on a motorcycle ride Monday and didn’t return.
According to the Newport Police Department, Jerry Proper, 69, went on a motorcycle ride with his grandson, Cody Pillsbury, 22, Monday afternoon. The two were riding a red 2001 Honda GL18R1 Trike with NH license plates. Neither man has been seen since.
Police said that Proper frequently rides in the Western New Hampshire/Lakes Region on his trike.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Newport, New Hampshire, Police Department.