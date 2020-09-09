NH Primary:Election Results
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Boston News, Boston Public Schools, Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and other school leaders showed off safety protocols now in place to protect students, staff, and visitors when in-person learning resumes later this fall.

Walking around Mildred Avenue K-8 School on Wednesday, there were signs for social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, acrylic and vinyl barriers, socially-distanced desks, and cleaning supplies and cleaning procedures.

“The first message is we will not have you back until we’re ready, so we are continuing our readiness. And this is a readiness check for us to show you these schools – to show that we are very, very close to being ready for in-person learning and to build a confidence for our parents,” said Superintendent Cassellius.

Boston is using a phased-in hybrid model this fall. Schools are set to start remotely September 21, and students will not be returning to any of the school buildings until at least October 1.

 

Mike LaCrosse

Comments

Leave a Reply