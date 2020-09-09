BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and other school leaders showed off safety protocols now in place to protect students, staff, and visitors when in-person learning resumes later this fall.
Walking around Mildred Avenue K-8 School on Wednesday, there were signs for social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, acrylic and vinyl barriers, socially-distanced desks, and cleaning supplies and cleaning procedures.
“The first message is we will not have you back until we’re ready, so we are continuing our readiness. And this is a readiness check for us to show you these schools – to show that we are very, very close to being ready for in-person learning and to build a confidence for our parents,” said Superintendent Cassellius.