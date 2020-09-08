BOSTON (CBS) — Watching Zipcar’s online promotional video, Liz Delsignore thought it looked pretty easy to join. “The world’s largest car-sharing network, proving the freedom to go where you want when you want with the wheels you want,” the video promised.

“We lived in Somerville and my husband and I didn’t have a car, so we used it to make grocery runs and to get out of town now and then,” said Delsignore. “Then we moved out of the city and we didn’t need it anymore.”

Delsignore moved in 2018 and she has been trying to cancel the $70 annual membership ever since.

“There is no button to click on the website,” she said. “The phone number is buried away. Every time you call, it said we are experiencing higher than normal volume… every single time I called. At one point, the recording said leave a number and someone will get back to you, but no one ever called me back.”

But the company did respond to the I-Team, telling us: Zipcar is aware that this member tried to cancel their account in 2019, but the cancellation was not complete.

The company said they went ahead and processed both her refund and the cancellation.

Delsignore is glad it is finally done. “Thank you,” she said. “My husband said, ‘Our thing is canceled,’ that was 45 minutes later. It took me two years and I never got through to anybody.”

She said while she knows it is not a lot of money, it adds up and she shouldn’t have to pay for something she was not using.