BOSTON (CBS) — Andrew Benintendi’s 2020 season has come to an end. The Red Sox transferred the injured outfielder to the 45-day injured list, and manager Ron Roenicke said the team is shutting Benintendi down for the rest of the shortened season.
Benintendi suffered a rib cage strain last month while running the bases, and was placed on the 10-day IL on Aug. 12. Now he gets to call it a season after playing in just 14 of Boston’s 60 games.
The Red Sox didn’t want to force Benintendi back in action with just 18 games left in a lost season. Boston is just 14-28 entering Tuesday’s double-header against the Phillies.
It was a lost season for the 26-year-old as well, as Benintendi struggled mightily at the plate when he was in the Boston lineup. Benintendi was just 4-for-39 for a .103 batting average and .314 on-base percentage. He struck out 17 times in those 39 at-bats, and drove in just one run in his 52 plate appearances.
Roenicke said Tuesday that he hopes Benintendi forgets all about his 2020 struggles and focuses on returning strong in 2021.