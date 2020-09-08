BOSTON (CBS) — A few members of the Patriots’ rookie class figure to play some key roles for the team this year. Now, we finally know what they’ll look like on the field.

The team continued its somewhat newish tradition of assigning rookies generic numbers in training camp, beginning with No. 50 and moving up by order of draft and signing position. The end result is the strange sight of a quarterback in the 50s and a running back in the 60s, but the message seems to be that official numbers are earned, not given.

With that, the Patriots announced the jersey numbers of the rookies who made the 53-man roster for Week 1. Here they are.

TE Devin Asiasi, 86

S Kyle Dugger, 35

OL Justin Herron, 75

LB Anfernee Jennings, 58

TE Dalton Keene, 44

LB Cassh Maluia, 46

OL Mike Onwenu, 71

RB J.J. Taylor, 42

LB Josh Uche, 53

It seems to be a safe bet that the tight ends and linebackers — along with top pick Kyle Dugger at safety — will be getting more reps than most Patriots rookie take in their first years. That will first be seen on Sunday at 1 p.m., when the Patriots host the Dolphins in Week 1.

