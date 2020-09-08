LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A family in Lynnfield feels targeted after they say a group of teens set off a firework near their Black Lives Matter sign.

The incident was captured by a security camera Monday night, and homeowner Jason Caggiano believes the teens were trying to damage the sign on his front yard. “We are the only house within probably… at least 20 or 30 houses, there’s no other Black Lives Matter sign,” he said.

Caggiano’s 7-year-old daughter saw and heard the explosion Monday night around 8:00. When he checked the footage from his security camera, he could see a car pull up and someone light what appears to be a firework near one of his two signs supporting BLM.

The video was then shared online, and Caggiano says it lead to the teens turning themselves into police. He says he met with the teens at the police station Tuesday morning and they apologized. Caggiano said, “they were apologetic and apologized to my young daughter which I was thankful for, and they did seem remorseful.”

He said the teens told him there was no motivation behind the incident, but the Caggiano family is having a hard time believing that. “They say that the signs had nothing to do with the motivation, it was simply they wanted to get rid of a firework before getting home,” Caggiano explained.

Jason’s wife Carly says it’s hard to believe their home wasn’t specifically targeted. She says it’s, “a little bit too coincidental that we are the only family in this neighborhood with the signs.”

Lynnfield Police say no damage was caused and the matter has been resolved, but the family says they are still deciding what they’d like to do next. Carly said, “it was a really scary event for us.”