Steve Belichick Has Funny Reply When Told He Sounds Just Like His FatherWhen we're talking about the manner of speaking from a legendary football coach who speaks to the media multiple times every week for decade after decade, it's difficult to ignore when his son becomes a coach and sounds just like his father.

Jayson Tatum Honors Lou Brock During Celtics' Game 5 WinJayson Tatum never saw Lou Brock play baseball, but as a proud St. Louis native, he knew what "The Franchise" meant to his home city.

Bill Belichick Jokes That Scott Zolak Can Be Patriots' Emergency Quarterback Option This YearThe NFL in 2020 is going to be very different. Perhaps you had heard?

Patriots Rookies Finally Have Jersey NumbersA few members of the Patriots' rookie class figure to play some key roles for the team this year. Now, we finally know what they'll look like on the field.

Celtics Show Plenty Of Heart In Game 5 After Kemba Walker's Pre-Game ChecksBefore heading to the floor for a must-win Game 5 against the Raptors, Celtics point guard Kemba Walker performed a quick medical check on his teammates. He was making sure they had plenty of heart heading into the game, something the team severely lacked throughout Saturday night's frustrating Game 4 loss.