BOSTON (CBS) — Take what you want; leave what you can. That’s the motto of a new community fridge that officially turned on this weekend in Jamaica Plain.
It’s inspired by a similar project in New York City. Organizers say they want to help feed people and keep immune systems healthy throughout the pandemic.
The fridge at 366 Centre Street is being powered by D’Friends Barbershop. Other local businesses have also come through with donations to help keep the fridge stocked.
“Right now we’ve got a lot of vegetables, a lot of bread, a lot of fruits, we’ve got waters in there. We’re just hoping that it can become a trend in the city,” organizer Josiel Gonzalez said. “You can tell the community wants to rally together. We’re hoping this is an opportunity for everyone to get involved.”
There are plans to have another fridge up and running in Dorchester this week. Organizers hope to keep the fridges up through Thanksgiving. They are looking to identify indoor locations for when the weather gets colder.