DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) — The University of New Hampshire said a party with more than 100 people at a Theta Chi fraternity on August 29 may have led to a coronavirus outbreak of at least 11 people. Masks were not worn at the gathering.
“This is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode.,” said a letter from University President James Dean Jr. “The August 29 party is reprehensible and will not be tolerated. As soon as we heard of this party at Theta Chi, we started an investigation with the Interfraternity Council.”
The fraternity is suspended while the investigation is conducted and the school is disciplining the organizers and attendees.
All members of the fraternity will undergo a 14-day quarantine. Any other students who attended the party ask also asked to immediately start quarantining and call UNH Health & Wellness at 603-862-9355.
The Theta Chi fraternity said they are investigating what happened at UNH. “Student health and safety are essential to Theta Chi’s mission. The Fraternity expects chapters to follow all applicable laws and regulations.”