BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots a handful of roster moves on Monday. One of those moves keeps an impressive streak alive for Bill Belichick.
New England announced Monday that it has placed running back Damien Harris and defensive lineman Beau Allen on the injured reserve list. Both players will now have to miss at least three games to start the season.
It’s a bummer for Harris, who turned heads during training camp in place of the then-injured Sony Michel. Now a hand injury will sideline Harris as the running back heads into his second NFL season.
Taking their place are running back J.J. Taylor and linebacker Cassh Maluia, both of whom were signed to the 53-man roster off the New England practice squad. With Taylor on the roster, that now makes it 17 straight seasons that the Patriots will have an undrafted rookie on their Week 1 roster.
Taylor, who is just 5-foot-6 and had running backs coach Ivan Fears comparing him to Dion Lewis during training camp, was originally signed out of Arizona as an undrafted rookie free agent back in May.
Maluia was drafted by New England in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming.