Jaylen Brown Off To Much Better Start In Game 5, Throws Down Thunderous Dunk On RaptorsIf anyone on the Celtics needed a good game in Monday night's Game 5 against the Raptors, it was Jaylen Brown. The C's forward is off to a great start, highlighted by a thunderous throw down in the first quarter.

Patriots Place Damien Harris, Beau Allen On IR; Sign Cassh Maluia, J.J. Taylor To 53-Man RosterThe Patriots a handful of roster moves on Monday. One of those moves keeps an impressive streak alive for Bill Belichick.

Game 5 A Swing Game For Celtics-RaptorsCeltics head coach Brad Stevens isn’t worried about his team’s capability to bounce back after consecutive losses.

Gordon Hayward Rejoining Celtics In Orlando BubbleGordon Hayward is heading back to the NBA bubble in Orlando. But don't expect the forward to be suiting up for the Celtics anytime soon.

Dolphins Name Ryan Fitzpatrick Their Week 1 Starting QB Vs. PatriotsRyan Fitzpatrick will get the start for the Dolphins in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.