NEWBURY (CBS) – A Melrose native took on a big challenge on Monday: swimming the length of Plum Island. Kevin Whalen, who now lives in San Francisco, grew up spending his summers on Plum Island.

With his wife Shelly leading him in a kayak, Whalen took off from the southern tip of the island late Monday morning for the 10-mile journey.

Kevin Whalen finishing his swim of Plum Island.(WBZ-TV)

“I hadn’t heard of anyone who swum the length of Plum Island before, and for me it’s just a special place that I’ve always come to,” Whalen told WBZ.

He completed the swim in four hours and one minute, about two hours faster than he was anticipating.

