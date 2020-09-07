Comments
NEWBURY (CBS) – A Melrose native took on a big challenge on Monday: swimming the length of Plum Island. Kevin Whalen, who now lives in San Francisco, grew up spending his summers on Plum Island.
With his wife Shelly leading him in a kayak, Whalen took off from the southern tip of the island late Monday morning for the 10-mile journey.
“I hadn’t heard of anyone who swum the length of Plum Island before, and for me it’s just a special place that I’ve always come to,” Whalen told WBZ.
He completed the swim in four hours and one minute, about two hours faster than he was anticipating.