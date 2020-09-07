BOSTON (CBS) — If anyone on the Celtics needed a good game in Monday night’s Game 5 against the Raptors, it was Jaylen Brown. The C’s forward is off to a great start, highlighted by a thunderous throw down in the first quarter.
The jam came with the Celtics in transition following a Daniel Theis block on Norman Powell on the defensive end. Brown brought the ball down the floor before making a quick pass to Marcus Smart on the wing. Smart fed it back to Brown, who took care of the rest — with authority.
There was a little element of revenge on the jam too, as Brown posterized OG Anunoby, who hit the game-winning shot for Toronto over Brown in Game 3. The dunk was no game-winner, but boy was it pretty.
Brown led all Boston scorers with seven points in the first quarter, as the Celtics outscored the Raptors 25-11 in the frame. Brown also hit his first shot from the floor — a much-needed three-pointer after he went 2-for-11 from behind the arc in Game 4. He also hit a three to start the second quarter, matching his makes from deep in Game 4.