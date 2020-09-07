BOSTON (CBS) — A new survey by the Boston Globe shows Boston students are split on whether they want to return to a classroom at all this fall. Of the respondents, 51% said they preferred the hybrid learning model and 49% favored remote-only learning.
All students will begin with remote learning on Sept. 21. That will continue into October when students who opted for hybrid learning will be phased into the schools.
Of the students who said they wanted hybrid, 73% were white, while more Black, Asian, and Hispanic students selected remote learning over hybrid learning. Some of the highest areas of support for remote-only learning came from Roxbury, Mattapan, Hyde Park, and Chinatown, while neighborhoods like the North End, Downtown, West Roxbury, West End, and Charlestown showed more support for hybrid learning.
Of the English learners, 47% of respondents preferred hybrid and 53% liked remote learning. Forty-four percent of the district’s homeless students who responded preferred hybrid, compared to 56% who liked remote.
Seventy-one percent of the city’s students responded to this survey, which was conducted the last week in August, the Boston Globe said.