BOSTON (CBS) — The BAA has named Ahmaud Arbery to the “Honorary Boston Marathon Team.” Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was pursued and shot dead as he jogged through a George neighborhood in February.
There are 26 members of the honorary team, which also includes former marathon champions, community leaders, volunteers and frontline workers who “exemplify the true spirit of the Boston Marathon.”
The BAA said the death of Ahmaud as well as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor “are a tragic reminder of the racial injustice that exists today.”
View this post on Instagram
The 25th member of the Honorary Boston Marathon Team was known in his community as an avid runner. In February, while Ahmaud Arbery was out for an afternoon run in Georgia, he was shot and killed. The deaths of Ahmaud, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others are a tragic reminder of the racial injustice that exists today. The B.A.A. believes that everyone—no matter their race, gender, or background—should be able to advance their well-being by running safely and without fear or discrimination of any kind. Though Ahmaud never ran the Boston Marathon, this year, we run for Ahmaud. #BlackLivesMatter
“The B.A.A. believes that everyone—no matter their race, gender, or background—should be able to advance their well-being by running safely and without fear or discrimination of any kind,” the organization posted to Instagram. “Though Ahmaud never ran the Boston Marathon, this year, we run for Ahmaud.”
#IRunwithAhmaud became a trending hashtag earlier this year as those supporting justice for Arbery ran 2.23 miles in his memory, a number signifying the date he was killed, Feb. 23.
You can see the full honorary team on Instagram.
The virtual Boston Marathon is being held from now until Sept. 14.