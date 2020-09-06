CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 29 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 7,447, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. One additional death, a woman from Hillsborough County who was 60 or older, was announced, bringing the state death toll to 433.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation.
One of the new cases is three are under 18.
Eight of the new cases live in Rockingham County, four live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, three live in Merrimack County, three live in Carroll County, two live in Strafford County, one lives in Grafton County, six live Manchester, and one lives in Nashua.
One new hospitalization was announced, making the total number of coronavirus hospitalizations 718.
Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors.