BOSTON (CBS) — A fire at a home in Dorchester Sunday morning displaced seven people. One firefighter and a resident of the building had to be hospitalized, the fire department said.
Officials did not say how seriously they were hurt. Firefighters responded to Brookvale Street at about 9 a.m. as heavy smoke was pouring from the top floor of the two-and-a-half story building.
Firefighters were able to knock down heavy fire by getting a ladder to the roof, despite the presence of multiple wires in front of the building. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
At approximately 9:00 am a building fire at 6 Brookvale St. Dor. heavy smoke from the top floor of a 2 1/2 story building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/9OhIOlz7tE
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2020
The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents. Damage is estimated at about $150,000.