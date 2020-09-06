CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Dorchester News

BOSTON (CBS) — A fire at a home in Dorchester Sunday morning displaced seven people. One firefighter and a resident of the building had to be hospitalized, the fire department said.

Officials did not say how seriously they were hurt. Firefighters responded to Brookvale Street at about 9 a.m. as heavy smoke was pouring from the top floor of the two-and-a-half story building.

Firefighters were able to knock down heavy fire by getting a ladder to the roof, despite the presence of multiple wires in front of the building. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced residents. Damage is estimated at about $150,000.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply