BOSTON (CBS) – Traffic was stopped near Copley Square on Friday night for a tradition that usually happens in April.
The Boston Athletic Association painted the Boston Marathon finish line in front of the Boston Public Library. The message along Boylston Street read “#FinishStrong”
Saturday was the first day of the Boston Marathon Virtual experience. The race was postponed in April because of the coronavirus. The BAA has turned the virtual version into a week-long celebration.
Nearly 18,000 runners and wheelchair athletes have designed their own personal course and will run their race any time between Saturday and Monday, Sept. 14.
WBZ-TV is a partner of the BAA and will bring you the competitors’ stories on Marathon Live, beginning at 8 p.m. on CBSN Boston.