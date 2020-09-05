Patriots Release Running Back Lamar MillerA crowded Patriots backfield has gained a little bit more space.

Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker: DT Bill Murray ReleasedKeep track of all the Patriots' roster moves as they get down to 53 players before Saturday afternoon's deadline.

Red Sox Earn Split Of Doubleheader With 3-2 Win Over Blue JaysThe Red Sox salvaged a split of their doubleheader as the "road" team at Fenway Park with a 3-2 over the Blue Jays on Friday night to halt a five-game losing streak.

Cam Newton Reacts To Being Named A Patriots Captain: 'Now The Real Work Starts'Cam Newton was named a Patriots team captain on Thursday, an honor that isn't lost on the quarterback in his first season in New England.

Celtics Eager For Some Redemption In Game 4The Celtics are moving on from their Game 3 loss to the Raptors, ready to totally redeem themselves in Saturday night's Game 4.