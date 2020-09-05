Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 416 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths in the state Saturday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 120,454 while the total number of deaths is 8,907.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts was 0.8%, the lowest it has ever been.
There were 20,789 new tests reported Saturday. A total of 1,839,933 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 325 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of eight from Friday. There are 48 patients currently in intensive care.