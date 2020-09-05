BOSTON (CBS) – Live music played at the steps of Trinity Church in Boston on Saturday, as young people gathered in support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Rally organizer, Danny Rivera, told WBZ-TV, “We’re really here to bridge the gap between art and activism. To find ways to use art as a form of healing and resistance.”

Berklee College of Music students put on a show as crowds gathered near Copley Square calling for racial injustice and to defund the Boston Police Department.

“I think the money should be defunded from police for education, homelessness – to prevent homelessness and things like that,” said William Gordon of Boston.

From the killing of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to Wisconsin’s Jacob Blake. Rivera said the issue of police brutality hasn’t gotten any better, which is why they believe it’s more important than ever to rally.

“I think things have gotten worse in many ways, but I’m grateful for opportunities like this for the community to come together to stand for what is right,” he said.

The crowd drew inspiration from the faces.

Students from Berklee College, Suffolk University and other local colleges pasted images of people killed by police at the steps of Trinity Church.

“As a black person, this message is very important to me,” said Gordon.

Rally organizers said they know justice won’t come overnight, but instead of violence, they’re urging young people to vote this November to spark change.

“I have a lot of confidence in my generation,” said Gordon.

